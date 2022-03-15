Three arrested with drugs

KOCHI

Three youngsters were arrested after 1.50 kg of ganja, 680 mg of MDMA, 1,340 mg of hashish oil and ganja plant were seized from the house of one of them.

The arrested were identified as Sudheer, 22, Nahas, 22, and Adridi, 22, all residents of Palluruthy. The narcotics were recovered from the house of Sudheer kept hidden in an almirah in the kitchen while the ganja plant was found grown on the house premises.

The raid was conducted following a tip-off that the accused had assembled to plan the sale of the drugs. A team from Palluruthy police comprising Inspector Sylvester, sub inspector Deepu, and civil police officers Samad, Prashanth, Prasad, Arunkumar, and Prejeesh made the arrest.