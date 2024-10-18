Three arrested with drugs in Kochi

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested by the Ernakulam Rural police reportedly with 200 grams of MDMA and 10 grams of ‘ecstasy’ on Friday.

The arrested are Vinu, 38, of South Ezhipram, Sudheesh, 23, of Adimaly, and Sreekutty, 22, of Thrissur. They were nabbed in a joint operation by the Ernakulam Rural District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the Angamaly police.

A tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena led to the seizure of drugs worth lakhs of rupees. The police team intercepted the speeding vehicle of the accused at TB Junction. Drugs were seized from a special cavity behind the driver’s seat in 11 packets, the police said. They were allegedly being smuggled in from Bengaluru.