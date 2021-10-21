Three arrested with drug

In a joint operation, the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Task Force (DANSAF) and the Cheranelloor police arrested from Cheranelloor three persons allegedly in possession of the premium synthetic drug MDMA.

The arrested were identified as Ishan Muhammed, 23, of Muvattupuzha, Ashwin Ravi, 23, of Adimaly and Akshay Ganga, 23, of Kunnamkulam.

While Ishan and Ashwin were arrested from Cheranelloor Signal Junction on Wednesday, Akshay Ganga was arrested from Kunnamkulam on Thursday. About 39 grams of MDMA was allegedly recovered from the pockets of the accused.

The involvement of more persons has not been ruled out yet.