Three arrested on robbery charge in Kochi

Three persons were arrested by the Central police for an alleged robbery at gunpoint at a lodge in Nettippadam Road last Sunday around midnight.

The arrested were identified as Dharan, 28, of Erode, N. Ashiq, 21, of Ponmudi, and Abisanker, 19, of Thrissur. One more accused was still at large. The accused allegedly robbed Sajeev K.Z., 43, of Ernakulam, of his phone and ₹5,500 after threatening him by brandishing what looked like a pistol.

The accused and the complainant had a run-in earlier in the day over parking and the alleged robbery was a fallout of it. As per the First Information Report, the accused barged into the complainant’s room around 11.30 p.m.

One of the accused put the pistol to his forehead with a threat to shoot him before hitting him under the right eye with the pistol. His mobile phone was snatched away and when he refused to part with the password to access the phone, he was again hit with an iron box breaking his nose. The accused then took the cash kept on the table and left, said the FIR.

The accused were booked under IPC Sections 452 (trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation), 294(b) (uttering obscene words), 341 (wrongful restrain), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means), and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery).

The arrested were remanded in judicial custody. Efforts were on to nab the remaining accused.