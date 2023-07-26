ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested on immoral traffic charge in Aluva

July 26, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested by the Aluva police in a raid carried out at a lodge near the Aluva private bus stand on Wednesday. 

Among the arrested were Varghese, 73, and Yadhu Krishnan, 25, of Chittattukara. Varghese was running the lodge. The lodge was sealed.

Assault case

The Njarakkal police arrested the two key accused in a case registered in connection with the assault and attempt to murder a bunch of youngsters during Easter day in Nayarambalam.

The arrested were identified as Denlin George, 24, and Rohith, 23, of Njarakkal. They were accused of assaulting three youngsters with iron rods.

The police said that a dispute between the two groups over a drug deal led to the assault. The accused had gone into hiding after the incident.

The police had already arrested two other accused in the case.

Theft

The Njarakkal police arrested a man on scooter theft charge. The arrested, identified as Nidhin, 27, of Thrissur, was the second accused in the case registered in connection with the theft on July 12.

The police had already arrested the first accused Vishnu. Both were also accused in a case registered for robbing the mobile phone of a woman in Vadakkekara earlier this month.

