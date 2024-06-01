Three arrested on extortion charge in Kochi

Three, including a woman, were arrested by the Eloor police on charge of extortion on Saturday.

The arrested are Salman Faris, 29, of Nilambur in Malappuram, Jeslin, 18, of Chengannur, and Abhijith, 27, Kumily in Idukki. A youngster named Akshay who allegedly sent an offensive message to the Instagram account of Jeslin fell prey to the extortion.

It all started with the accused Jeslin and Salman having an argument with a person, who is active on social media, at a mall at Edappally. The duo did a story on the same in Instagram and subsequently Akshay allegedly sent a vulgar direct message to the Instagram account of Jeslin on the afternoon of May 29. She filed a complaint against this at the Eloor police station.

Later, Salman allegedly rang up the relatives of Akshay and demanded ₹20 lakh for not trapping him in a case. The demand came down to ₹5 lakh and eventually to ₹2 lakh, which Akshay’s sister transferred to Abhijith’s account by pawning her gold ornaments.

The relatives eventually approached the police after the accused further threatened them demanding more money. The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.