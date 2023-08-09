ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested on charge of theft

August 09, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested by the Perumbavoor police on the charge of house trespass, criminal intimidation and theft.

The arrested were identified as Kuriakose, 38, of Piravom; Manaf, 35, of Chalakkal; and Shifas, 30, of Kuttamassery. They were accused of trespassing into a house over alleged non-payment of a debt and robbing two mobile phones and a motorcycle at knifepoint.

The incident took place on Sunday night. Reportedly, the victim had borrowed ₹25,000 from Shifas three weeks ago and failure to repay it led to the attack.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US