Three arrested on charge of theft

August 09, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested by the Perumbavoor police on the charge of house trespass, criminal intimidation and theft.

The arrested were identified as Kuriakose, 38, of Piravom; Manaf, 35, of Chalakkal; and Shifas, 30, of Kuttamassery. They were accused of trespassing into a house over alleged non-payment of a debt and robbing two mobile phones and a motorcycle at knifepoint.

The incident took place on Sunday night. Reportedly, the victim had borrowed ₹25,000 from Shifas three weeks ago and failure to repay it led to the attack.

