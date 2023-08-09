Three arrested on charge of theft

August 09, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - KOCHI

Three persons were arrested by the Perumbavoor police on the charge of house trespass, criminal intimidation and theft.

The arrested were identified as Kuriakose, 38, of Piravom; Manaf, 35, of Chalakkal; and Shifas, 30, of Kuttamassery. They were accused of trespassing into a house over alleged non-payment of a debt and robbing two mobile phones and a motorcycle at knifepoint.

The incident took place on Sunday night. Reportedly, the victim had borrowed ₹25,000 from Shifas three weeks ago and failure to repay it led to the attack.