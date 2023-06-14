Three arrested on charge of terrorising public

June 14, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Palarivattom police arrested three persons after they allegedly created a terrorising situation brandishing swords along the busy Kaloor stadium roundabout on Tuesday around 8 p.m.

The arrested are Shameer, 23, of Aluva, Nahas, 25, of Thammanam, and Ajas, 27, of Aluva. They were reportedly intoxicated when they landed at the spot in a car and started threatening passers-by by brandishing swords.

The police rushed to the scene after being alerted and took them into custody. They were booked under relevant sections of the IPC in addition to the Arms Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shameer had several cases registered against him by the Kalamassery police. All three were produced in court and remanded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT