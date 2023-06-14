HamberMenu
Three arrested on charge of terrorising public

They allegedly brandished swords along the busy Kaloor stadium roundabout on Tuesday

June 14, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Palarivattom police arrested three persons after they allegedly created a terrorising situation brandishing swords along the busy Kaloor stadium roundabout on Tuesday around 8 p.m.

The arrested are Shameer, 23, of Aluva, Nahas, 25, of Thammanam, and Ajas, 27, of Aluva. They were reportedly intoxicated when they landed at the spot in a car and started threatening passers-by by brandishing swords.

The police rushed to the scene after being alerted and took them into custody. They were booked under relevant sections of the IPC in addition to the Arms Act.

Shameer had several cases registered against him by the Kalamassery police. All three were produced in court and remanded.

