Three arrested on charge of sexually abusing, robbing student

February 02, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam South police arrested three persons on the charge of sexually abusing a woman and robbing her of her ornaments.

The arrested are Manoj Kumar, 34, of Thevara, Arun, 30, of Konthuruthy, and Sanu Joy, 30, of Konthuruthy. They are accused of attacking a Mumbai-based woman doing a BBA course here on the night of January 31.

They allegedly went on the pretext of helping the woman after she met with an accident while riding a motorcycle with her friend before abusing and robbing her.

The accused were produced in court and remanded.

Man held

The Hill Palace police arrested a man on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl. The arrested is Rahul, 19, of Alappuzha. He had reportedly met the girl over social media.

Bootlegging

A man was arrested by the Palarivattom police on the charge of bootlegging. Navas, 34, of Chakkaraparambu was found to be running a bootlegging unit behind a two-storey building on Kottankavu-Chalikkavattom Road.

The police seized 17 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor from him. He was produced in court and remanded.

