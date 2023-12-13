HamberMenu
Three arrested on charge of murder bid

December 13, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested by the Ayyampuzha police on charge of attempt to murder.

The arrested are Jeswin Joseph, 30, 0f Vallarpadam, Xavier, 56, of Ayyampuzha, and Manu Antony, 27, of Ayyampuzha. Manu had returned from abroad on leave. The accused allegedly assaulted two youngsters from Ayyampuzha. All the three accused are relatives.

A dispute over a phone call reportedly led to the assault. One of the two victims was seriously injured and are under treatment.

KAPPA

Two persons accused of being habitual offenders were externed from the Ernakulam Rural police limits under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

T. Sarath Gopi, 25, of Nedumbassery and Linto Johny, 23, of Kothamangalam were externed for a year and six months respectively. Action was taken against them by the Ernakulam Range Inspector General Putta Vimaladitya based on the reports of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

Sarath has cases of attempt to murder, assault, criminal trespass, and unlawful assembly at Nedumbassery and Kalady police stations. Linto was an accused in several cases registered at the Kothamangalam police station.

