Three arrested on charge of attacking cops

March 12, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST

The Kochi City police arrested three persons who allegedly attacked the police, in separate instances. Milchi Sadek, 36, of Palarivattom was arrested after he used pepper spray on police personnel who discovered ganja in his possession during a routine vehicle check. He gave the slip in the melee, but was tracked down. Sarath Rajendra Babu, 32, was arrested by the Maradu police after he attacked policemen who went to probe a complaint that he used to assault his elderly parents. In the third case, Gladwin Nelson, 25, was arrested for verbally abusing and attacking personnel who went to his house in Kannamaly to execute a warrant.

One held

A middle-aged man who allegedly used to send lewd messages to the Facebook page of a woman residing in the city was arrested by the Kalamassery police on Sunday.

Joseph Shaiju, 46, of Kumbalangi was arrested after the woman approached the police, citing that he was regularly sending such messages. The arrest was made by police personnel led by Kalamassery CI P R Santhosh. He was presented in court and remanded in judicial custody.

Youth arrested

A youth who befriended a minor girl through Instagram and duped her of ₹4 lakh and gold ornaments after promising to marry her, was arrested by the Panangad police on Sunday.

Muhammed Ajmal, 25, of Kannur reportedly befriended the girl through Instagram when she was studying in tenth standard and offered to marry her. He threatened to back off from the marriage if she didn’t give him the cash and gold ornaments that he demanded, following which he made her pay him ₹4 lakh and two sovereigns of gold, in many instalments since August 2021. He then distanced himself from her.

The case came to light after the girl’s father noticed the money transactions. He approached the police and a team led by Panangad Inspector Harikumar G arrested the youth.