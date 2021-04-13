Three arrested on charge of assaulting youth

KOCHI

13 April 2021 01:51 IST

The Ernakulam Rural police on Monday arrested three persons on the charge of assaulting a youngster and injuring him.

The arrested are Christin, 22, Ashique, 22, and Xavier, 51. They were among the six accused in the assault of one Golbin of Manjapra. Shyam, Betty and another person whose identity is not yet known were the other accused. The grievously hurt victim remains admitted in a hospital.

The assault was allegedly an act of vendetta for having prompted another person assaulted by the same gang to report the incident to the police. K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) had formed a special investigation squad to flush out the accused who had gone into hiding. The squad had arrested two other persons on the charge of helping the accused to abscond.

Advertising

Advertising

A team led by Kalady Inspector B. Santhosh, sub inspectors Prashanth B. Nair and Abhijith, assistant sub inspector Abdul Sathar, and senior civil police officer Anilkumar made the arrests. A hunt is on for arresting the remaining accused.