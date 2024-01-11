Three arrested on assault and robbery charges in Kochi

January 11, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Three persons were arrested by the Binanipuram Police on charges of assault and robbery.

The arrested are Muhammed Irshad, 20, of Mannarkkad in Palakkad, Muhammed Fasil, 22, of Ponnani in Malappuram, and Mansoor, 24, of Choornikkara in Aluva.

The victim allegedly met the accused over a dating app.

He was asked to go to a deserted building where the accused allegedly beat him up and forcibly made him pay ₹13,000 through UPI, the police said. His gold chain was also allegedly snatched by the accused.

The accused have cases registered against them by Mannarkkad, Perumbadappu, Thrissur East, Ponnani, Changaramangalam, Palarivattom, Maradu, Elamakkara, Mattancherry, Aluva and Kozhikode Railway police.

