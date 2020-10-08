Three arrested in youth’s murder case

A special investigation team of the Ernakulam Rural Police on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a youngster in Nedumbassery.

The arrested were identified as Manu Mani, 24, of Cheriyavappalassery; Ajay K. Sunil, 19, of Kunnumpuram; and Vipin Ashly, 20, of Thevakkal. They stand accused in the alleged murder of Jismon of Cheriyavapalassery.

According to the police, Manu had a direct role in the crime while the other two had helped him abscond soon after the incident. He had stayed at a relative’s house at Mala in Thrissur after the incident and then fled to Thoothukkudy in Tamil Nadu with the help of the other two.

The police have seized the vehicle used by the accused who also have other cases against their names. District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik had formed the special team immediately after the murder.

A team led by Aluva DySP G. Venu, Nedumbassery Station House Officer P.M. Baiju, Angamaly Station House Officer Sony Mathai, sub inspectors Regeesh Kumar, Baiju R., Soofy, and Radhakrishnan, assistant sub inspectors Balachandran, and Shahi C.A. made the arrest.