Three arrested in vehicle theft cases

July 20, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI

Three persons were arrested by the Njarakkal police in as many vehicle theft cases on Thursday. The arrested are Lijo Antony, 32, of Nayarambalam, Vishnu, 22, of Kodungallor, and Altaf Muhammed, 22, of Mattancherry.