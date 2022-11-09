Three arrested in two separate NDPS cases

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 09, 2022 23:29 IST

Three persons were arrested by the police in two separate cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Wednesday.

While two persons were arrested by the Ernakulam Town South police, the other was arrested by the Perumbavoor police.

Irshad of Thoppumpady and Noufal of Edakochi were picked up from a lodge in the city and 9.49 grams of MDMA were seized from them. The arrest was based on a tip-off received by the police that the accused were selling and using drugs.

Nishad, 25, of Thandekkad was arrested by the Perumbavoor police with around 5 gms of hashish oil and 230 milligrams of MDMA.

According to the police, Nishad was engaged in selling drugs to students and youngsters. He is allegedly an accused in NDPS cases registered at Vandanmedu and Ambalamedu police stations.

