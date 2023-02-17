ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested in two separate cases in Kochi

February 17, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested by the Infopark police on charge of robbing a Mumbai resident of his money and mobile phone.

The arrested were identified as Faisal, 33, of Aluva, and Sushantha Saha, 27, of West Bengal. The incident took place in the early morning hours of Friday.

The accused had stopped the victim in front of a hotel in Kakkanad and demanded money. However, when he declined, they forcibly took away his purse and mobile phone worth around ₹60,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, they were nabbed from Kaloor. The stolen items were recovered from the accused. Faisal has multiple cases, including for attempt to murder, registered against him in Kalamassery and Thrikkakara police stations.

They were produced before the court and remanded.

Theft

A man was arrested by the Town South police on charge of theft.

The arrested was identified as Muhammed Rashid, 26, of Kannur. He was accused of stealing ₹27,000, two rings worth ₹30,000 and a mobile phone worth ₹12,000 from a house along KP Vallon Road on the early morning hours of Christmas day.

The accused worked as a security guard in a private hospital in the city. He was absconding since then.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US