KochiKOCHI 23 April 2021 22:46 IST
Three arrested in narcotic cases in Kochi
Updated: 23 April 2021 22:46 IST
The District Anti-Narcotic Special Task Force (Dansaf) on Friday arrested two persons reportedly with 4.50 grams of MDMA from a lodge on SRM Road in the city.
The arrested are Sirajuddin, 27, of Palakkad and Sreeshna, 26, of Thrissur.
Ganja seized
The Ernakulam Excise Special Squad arrested a youngster with 5.50 kg of ganja.
Muhammed Subair, 23, of Kasaragod reportedly confessed to have received the narcotic from his friend on commission basis from Mangaluru. A hunt is on for the suspected co-accused.
A team led by Inspector N. Sankar, Preventive Officer Ramesh Kumar, and Civil Excise Officers Rajesh Sreekumar and Ratheesh Shibu made the arrest.
