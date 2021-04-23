Kochi

Three arrested in narcotic cases in Kochi

The District Anti-Narcotic Special Task Force (Dansaf) on Friday arrested two persons reportedly with 4.50 grams of MDMA from a lodge on SRM Road in the city.

The arrested are Sirajuddin, 27, of Palakkad and Sreeshna, 26, of Thrissur.

Ganja seized

The Ernakulam Excise Special Squad arrested a youngster with 5.50 kg of ganja.

Muhammed Subair, 23, of Kasaragod reportedly confessed to have received the narcotic from his friend on commission basis from Mangaluru. A hunt is on for the suspected co-accused.

A team led by Inspector N. Sankar, Preventive Officer Ramesh Kumar, and Civil Excise Officers Rajesh Sreekumar and Ratheesh Shibu made the arrest.

