Three arrested in Kochi on charge of using forged documents in real estate dealings

July 14, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

Three persons were arrested by the Mattancherry police on Friday on charge of involvement in real estate transactions using forging documents.

The arrested are K.M. Santhosh Kumar, 69, of Chullikkal, Abu K.Y., 55, of Mattancherry, and Sundaran P.V., 58, of Palluruthy.

The alleged forgery came to light after a person who bought land from Santhosh Kumar, the first accused, applied for mutation of property at the Mattancherry village office. On realising that the documents had been forged, the village officer lodged a complained with the Mattancherry police based on which a case was registered.

The police said the accused had forged the signature and seal of the village officer, thus creating fake tax receipt, possession certificate, and other documents. Santhosh Kumar allegedly used to seek the help of Abu and Sundaran, who were seasoned real estate dealers, and they in turn sold the land based on the forged documents, the police said.

The Mattancherry police registered the case on July 11. Two days later, the second and the third accused were nabbed, while the first accused was arrested on Friday morning. A probe is on to find out if more people were involved in the crime and if the accused had committed more such crimes.

A police team led by Mattancherry Assistant Commissioner Manoj K.R. and comprising inspector Thrideep Chandran and sub inspector Harisankar O.S., assistant sub inspectors Narayanan Kutty and Satyan, and civil police officers Vinod, Mary Jacqueline, and Prinson Yesudas made the arrest.