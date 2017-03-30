Three arrested for sexually abusing girls

KOCHI: The Kuruppampady police have arrested two persons on the charge of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl at her house.

A case was registered at the Kuruppampady police station on Wednesday night under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act against Shekhar and Joy from Suryanelli and Kothamangalam respectively. The police suspect the involvement of more people, including the girl’s mother, in the incident and are on the lookout for them.

Sources said the accused had been sexually assaulting the girl for the past two years. The incident came to light when the girl’s teachers noticed injury marks on her body. She was later sent for counselling. Childline volunteers were alerted, and the case was forwarded to the police.

In a separate case, the North Paravur police arrested a 24-year-old on the charge of abusing a girl. The accused, Renjith of Kottayam, allegedly abused the girl at her house before attempting to abduct her. He was produced in a local court and remanded to custody.