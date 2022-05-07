Three arrested for assault, robbery in Kochi

May 07, 2022 23:14 IST

The Central police on Saturday arrested three persons for robbing a person after stabbing him.

The arrested are Ajith Antony, 34, of Ernakulam Udaya Colony, Anu aka Anilkumar, 37, of Panangad, and Harris aka Paruntha Harris, 37, of Kaloor. The alleged incident took place near the KSRTC bus station when the petitioner who works at a hotel went to catch a bus to Kollam on May 4.

The accused who came on a motorcycle stopped him near Ambedkar Stadium, hit him on the head with a helmet, kicked him, and then stabbed him with an iron rod on his leg and hip as he lay on the ground. He was then robbed of his money and mobile phone, and the accused fled from the scene.

The victim complained to a police patrolling party following which a case was registered. The accused then went into hiding. In the ensuing probe, the police found that Harris was involved in the incident. He was picked up, and his interrogation led to the arrest of the other accused.