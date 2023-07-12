Three accused in college teacher hand-chopping case are members of terrorist group, says NIA court

July 12, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

Sajil, the second accused in the T.J. Joseph hand-chopping case, had directly participated in the attack and was part of the terrorist gang constituted for the purpose, the Special Court for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found. Mr. Joseph was a teacher at Newman College in Thodupuzha,

The NIA had invoked Sections 15 (terrorist act), 16 (punishment for terrorist act), 18 (punishment for conspiracy) and 20 (punishment for being member of a terrorist gang or an organisation) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against Sajil and other accused.

The court found that Sajil was a party to the conspiracy agreement besides being a member of the terrorist gang constituted by the conspirators for the attack. He had actively participated in the preparatory acts.

He was a direct participant in the attack as an active member of a seven-member execution team, which carried out the attack with a common objective, it was found.

Besides the provisions of the UAPA, Special Court judge Anil K. Bhaskar found Sajil guilty of all the offences booked against him by invoking the provisions of the Indian Penal Code. He was also convicted for being a member of unlawful assembly, rioting with a deadly weapon and causing disappearance of evidence for concealing the knife he was carrying at the time of the incident, among other offences.

The third accused, Nasser was found to be the key conspirator and the leader of the terrorist gang who controlled the entire activities. He was also found to be guilty of the offences of being the member of terrorist gang and causing disappearance of evidence by concealing the most of the mobile SIM cards and mobile phones used for the commission of the offence.

However, the court found that he was not a party to the commission of the terrorist act. Similar charges were found against the fifth accused, Najeeb, too.

The ninth accused, Noushad, the eleventh accused, P.P. Moitheen Kunju, and the twelfth accused Ayoob, were found involved in the post-conspiracy agreement and the commission of the offences of harbouring the offender (Sec 212 of IPC) and the intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform (Section 202 IPC). They were acquitted of all the other offences charged against them.