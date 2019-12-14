Threat to parade trucks on flyover

With the State government reluctant to conduct a load test on the Palarivattom flyover, the Kerala Government Contractors’ Association (KGCA) has threatened to parade a row of fully-loaded heavy vehicles atop the structure on February 21, the day when the deadline set by the Kerala High Court to conduct the test ends.

“We will fill the four-lane flyover with loaded heavy vehicles to verify whether the structure which has been closed for vehicles since May, citing inadequate strength, can support them. We will embark on a hunger strike till it is reopened to vehicles, if the government obstructs the entry of heavy vehicles on the day,” said KGCA president Varghese Kannampilly.

Prior to this, a people’s convention will be held in Kochi, followed by submission of a memorandum signed by thousands of people to the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary. The contractors’ body has been forced to adopt such steps since the flyover’s contractor had pointed out construction flaws to the government soon after it was commissioned in October 2016. The firm also conducted restoration work worth ₹3 crore at its expense to fix problems and strengthen the structure. It was done because the firm was confident that the problems could be rectified by such a mode, said Mr. Kannampilly.

The contracting firm is willing to face the law if the load test on the flyover fails. The government should explain why it permitted the contractor to do restoration work worth ₹3 crore as directed by it and the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala, if it intends to pull down the structure (the girders and deck). The firm implemented three recommendations made by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, including replacement of the deck-slab continuity method with the conventional expansion-joints method, he added.

An expert team led by ‘Metroman’ E. Sreedharan had found that 97 of the 102 girders of the flyover had multiple cracks, some of which were wider than the maximum permissible crack width of 0.30 m, formed within two years of the structure being commissioned.

The State government owes ₹3,500 crore to different contractors for the works that they executed. The sector would grind to a halt in January if at least a part of it was not cleared, said Mr. Kannampilly.