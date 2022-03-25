17 workers presented Thozhil Sreshta awards

Recipients stress dignity of all labour

Valsala Kumari, adjudged best cashew worker, and Susheela Joseph, best domestic aid, both winners of the Kerala Government's Thozhil Sreshta awards for the year 2022 were brought on stage by Labour Minister V. Sivankutty to inaugurate the award ceremony held in Kochi on Friday.

KOCHI

When she set out hunting for a job to keep her family afloat nearly two decades ago, Suseela Joseph had no clue what to do.

Then an acquaintance got her the job of a domestic worker. In the years since then, early morning chores in her own home followed a similar routine in other households for not less than eight hours.

Never for a moment had she rued the choice of work. And on Friday, it brought her honours, as the 50-year-old from Pallithottam in Kollam was among the 17 workers from as many sectors to be bestowed with the Thozhilali Shreshta Award instituted by the State Labour Department. “It is proof being a domestic worker is as respectful and rewarding job as any,” said Ms. Joseph, a former president of the Kerala Domestic Workers’ Union.

K. Sujatha, a tailor from Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode, dedicated her award to all those doing the less heralded works. “There are many workers more skilled than me but remain anonymous. There is no point in running after government jobs when you can earn more with equal dignity through self-employment,” said the 53-year-old, who was introduced to the job by her mother 32 years ago.

As elated she is about the award, Ms. Sujatha, however, considers her opportunity to stitch uniforms for Indian Jawans 26 years ago when her husband was still in service, as an even bigger recognition.

Murali K.T. had to turn to toddy tapping 33 years ago at the age of 18 when his father, who did the same job, died. Despite being good in studies and having passed SSLC with distinction in 1986, he had to drop out after pre-degree to take care of his family.

That, however, didn’t stop him from excelling in other areas. “I kept doing my job even when I was an elected representative of Maruthonkara panchayat in Kozhikode for 14 years. This is a job that cannot be abandoned even for a day and that is why it is not attracting youngsters,” said Mr. Murali.

For Sheena Sajeev, a senior sales consultant with an automobile major in Kottayam, the award is a recognition for steadfastly pursuing a career for the past 15 years in a sector mostly considered the domain of men. “I believe I was blessed to be part of a historical initiative that will motive many more,” she said.

Introduced in 2019 as a mark of honour to labour, the award carries a purse of ₹1 lakh and a certificate. The award winners were adjudged after a strict three-level screening process at the district and State levels, including an interview. Labour Minister V. Sivankutty gave away the awards.