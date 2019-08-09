Thousands shifted to relief camps in flood-hit Ernakulam

Thousands across flood-affected regions in Ernakulam were shifted to safer destinations after the high water levels in Malankara and Bhoothathankettu dams remained by and large constant on Friday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Ernakulam, signalling extremely heavy rainfall. It will continue on Saturday.

According to the district administration, Ernakulam had recorded 154.86 mm rainfall from 3 p.m on August 8 to 3 p.m on Friday. Over 14,000 persons from 2,604 families in the flood-affected regions were shifted to 133 camps opened in the district by evening. The worst affected areas included North Paravur, Aluva, Kothamangalam, Kunnathunadu, Muvattupuzha, Kanayannur and Kochi taluks.

At 7 a.m., the water level at Malankara dam was 41.56 metres against the full reservoir level of 42 metres. The water level at Bhoothathankettu dam was 30.35 metres against the full reservoir level of 34.95 metres. All the shutters in both the dams were kept open to release water.

Low-lying areas in North Paravur and Aluva were the most affected in the rain and subsequent flooding from Thursday night. About 2,000 persons were shifted to 34 camps in North Paravur by Friday evening. Floodwaters entered several homes in Panayikulam, Pathalam, Karimpadam, Chendamangalam, Alangad, Elanjikkara, Eloor, Cheriyathekkanam, Manakkapadi, and Thiruvaniyoor. Revenue officials said many families had turned up at relief camps as they feared that their houses might get inundated at night.

In Aluva, about 1,320 persons were accommodated in 35 camps opened invarious schools and other institutions.

The affected areas under the Aluva taluk included Malayattoor, Parakadavu, Keezhmadu, Chowara, Chengamanad, Aluva, Angamaly, Nedumbassery, Mattur, Kalady and Choornikkara. The haunting memories of the 2018 deluge in August had forced many, including children, to shift to safer destinations, said an official associated with the relief and rescue operations.

Situation grim

The situation in regions under Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha taluks remained grim as new camps were opened in the morning. Twelve new camps were opened in Muvattupuzha by 12 noon. Vehicular movement along the Kothamangalam-Muvattupuzha stretch was affected after gushing waters entered Kakkadassery. Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran visited a relief camp functioning at Town UP School in Kothamangalam.

The Motor Vehicles Department has made arrangements to deploy 20 medium goods vehicles; seven trailers; six tipper lorries; and two ambulances for rescue and relief operations in the district. They will be pressed into service as per the requests made by tahsildars concerned. Several cars and two-wheelers owned by people residing in the low-lying areas close to the Periyar in Aluva and North Paravur were seen parked at safer places.

Special teams

The government formed special rescue teams involving fishermen at control rooms managed by the Fisheries Department. The contact numbers of the control room and officials concerned in Ernakulam are - 0484 2502768 and 9496007029.

Emergency eviction

Collector S. Suhas, who’s also the District Disaster Management Authority chairman, ordered emergency eviction of encroachments on drainages and canals in Kochi city and asked officials to carry out cleaning work immediately in view of the rain. The order has been issued under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

Treasuries to function

In view of the heavy rain forecast, the Collector also issued orders to make all holidays working days for officials in essential services and treasuries. All treasuries will work on August 10, 11 and 12.