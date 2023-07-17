Thousands perform Karkidaka Vavu bali in Aluva

July 17, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - KOCHI

Thousands converged on the Aluva manappuram to offer ‘bali tharpanam’ (paying obeisance to their ancestors) on the occasion of ‘Karkidaka Vavu’ here on Monday.

The banks of the Periyar River witnessed a huge rush of devotees, including women and elderly to perform the ritual. Though the rituals began around 4 a.m, people from various places had reached the Siva temple premises by midnight. The ceremonies in the temple continued up to 11 a.m. Nearly 80 balitharas (booths) were set up for the ceremonies.

Preparations

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the district administration along with the Aluva municipality authorities had made elaborate arrangements for bali tharpanam. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operated additional services to facilitate conveyance of the devotees from across the district. Around 500 Police personnel were deployed in the area to ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremonies. The personnel of the Department of Fire and Rescue Services and bomb squad were also posted on duty to tackle an emergency.

The bali tharpanam rituals were also held in Chelamattom Sree Krishna Temple near Perumbavoor. Hundreds had thronged the venue from early morning to perform the rituals. KSRTC had operated special services from its Perumbavoor and Angamaly depots. Several people offered Karkidaka vavu bali at the Muthalakadavu in Sree Krishna Temple, Kalady as well. The ceremonies were also held at the balitharas set up at the Sivarathri Kadavu along the Ashramam Road.

