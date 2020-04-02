Thousands of miles from home, lone woman faces ordeal

The five-year-old daughter of a migrant woman from Assam was the only help for her mother who delivered a baby in her single-room accommodation in Vazhakkulam five days ago.

With no help coming from even other migrants who also stayed in the same building, the owner of the building sent the woman and her newborn, whose umbilical cord was not even cut, and the five-year old girl, in an autorickshaw to the Perumbavoor Taluk Hospital.

The hospital staff, realising the seriousness of the situation as the woman was bleeding profusely, quickly transported her to the General Hospital, Ernakulam, where she was provided antenatal care.

The staff at the General Hospital found communication with the woman difficult as she spoke only Assamese.

Fortunately, there was an Assamese bystander in the hospital, who helped the hospital staff with translation. She also did not know the whereabouts of her husband, who, she said, had left the house over a week ago.

The newborn presented no health problems but the woman’s haemoglobin level was very low, said Dr. A. Anitha, hospital Superintendent. But with blood transfusion and general care, the woman regained her health, Dr. Anitha said.

The little girl could do little but remain a mute spectator all through these events, the General Hospital staff said.

The nurses who tried to engage the child in some kind of play realised that she was more concerned about her mother and not inclined to play.

The nurses also took care to feed the girl her favourite food, Dr. Cyriac P.J. said.

The girl displayed the maturity of a 15-year-old, said Dr. Cyriac, who sent across toys and sweets to the girl through the nurses before the family went home.

He had received a call from V.P. Sajeendran, MLA, when the woman and the girl were being taken to the General Hospital.

Mr. Sajeendran told The Hindu that the ward member of Vazhakkulam panchayat, Sanitha Rahim, had informed him of the incident and she had now arranged a room for the woman’s accommodation.

The room where the woman delivered the baby was taken on rent by her husband who is believed to have abandoned her. The woman used to do odd jobs even two days prior to her delivery to earn her livelihood, it is learnt.

Mr. Sajeendran said food for the family had been arranged by the ward member.