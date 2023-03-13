Thousands of islanders stranded in Kochi as sole ro-ro ferry withdrawn following snag

March 13, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI

Thousands of commuters and innumerable motorists from Goshree islands and Fort Kochi remained stranded since Monday evening after the sole roll-on roll off (ro-ro) ferry linking the two locales was withdrawn following a snag in its clutch assembly.

Another ro-ro ferry that operated in the corridor has been out of service since November owing to teething problems with its clutch assembly and other components. This was attributed to the Kochi Corporation, which owns the vessels, being reportedly unable to source funds worth over ₹1 crore for its repairs and later for its drydocking at the Cochin Shipyard where the vessels were built.

The withdrawal of the second ro-ro ferry, which had been developing snags all too often during the past month, has left commuters in a fix. They would otherwise have to drive through congested roads and bridges spanning over 18 km to reach their destination on either side, or depend on a 100-seater ferry that operated on the 1-km waterway route.

Despite the all-round confusion, uncertainty prevails over when the ro-ro ferry that developed snag in its clutch assembly on Monday evening would resume operations. Sources in the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), which operated the ferry and the two ro-ro vessels, said the clutch assembly costing around ₹22 lakh would have to be replaced. “A clutch assembly that we had ordered from the Netherlands for the vessel that was withdrawn from service in November has reached Goa. It will in all probability be used for the second vessel and a fresh order placed for the other one,” they added.

Container ro-ro

In this situation, the Kochi Corporation and the KSINC are expected to decide on resuming the operation of a container ro-ro vessel on the Fort Kochi-Bolgatty island route, it is learnt. It had been temporarily withdrawn from service owing to inadequate patronage from lorry operators, while its sister vessel is still in use on the Willingdon Island-Bolgatty Island route. The unscientific design of the Vypeen jetty has been attributed to the container ro-ro vessels being unable to call at the locale, necessitating its diversion to the Bolgatty island jetty.

Third ferry

On the sustained demand from commuters and NGOs like Vypeen Janakeeya Koottayma to roll out a third ro-ro on the busy route, lessening the strain on the two older vessels which operated continuously from early morning till late at night, sources in the Corporation said that the matter had been repeatedly taken up with the State government and the Finance Minister. “Its work order could have been placed with the Cochin Shipyard a year ago had the government handed over the ₹10 crore announced in the State Budget of 2022,” they said.