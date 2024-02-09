Thousands of buildings within Kochi Corporation limits go missing from digitalised demand register

February 09, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

Thousands of buildings within the Kochi Corporation limits have gone missing from the property tax demand register when it was digitised with far-reaching consequences for the civic body’s tax revenue.

The Corporation had begun the online migration of the register ahead of the rollout of K-Smart, a digital platform for local self-government services, on January 1. But it has now emerged that thousands of buildings got omitted during the process, hampering the Corporation’s online collection of property tax.

While the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) alleges that not less than 60,000 buildings are unaccounted for, a conservative account puts it at around 30,000, going by the Corporation officials’ admission that at least 20% out of about two lakh buildings may have been omitted during the digitalisation of the demand register. It has reached a stage where it has taken a toll on the payment of salary of the Corporation officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are expecting a government order allotting us a two-month window to get the demand register sanitised and completed during which manual collection of property tax may be undertaken. We urge building owners who could not find their buildings listed in the online register while attempting to pay tax using K-Smart to personally visit the Corporation office, pay the tax, and get their building listed online. This will enable them to pay online tax without any hiccups from the next financial year,” Mayor M. Anilkumar told mediapersons.

Earlier while responding to the discussion on the Corporation Budget, the Mayor criticised the Corporation’s revenue officials for the shortcomings in the demand register. He recollected how enough bill collectors and data entry operators were made available during a four-month-long drive for the digitalisation of the demand register. “Officials had then claimed that the process was complete and that hardly about 10% of the buildings remained to be accounted for. Now they claim that it could be around 20%,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.