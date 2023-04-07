Thousands attend Maundy Thursday ceremonies in Kochi

April 07, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - KOCHI

Thousands of faithful participated in Maundy Thursday ceremonies in Kochi. Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, led the ceremonies, including the washing of feet of 12 persons, imitating the New Testament account of Jesus washing the feet of 12 of his apostles. The ceremonies were held at St. Thomas Mount, the headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church at Kakkanad.

Since the St. Mary’s Cathedral is closed, parishioners observed Maundy Thursday at the Sacred Heart Church at Vaduthala. Father Antony Narikulam, rector of the cathedral and senior priest, led the ceremonies.

Maundy Thursday ceremonies were also held at the St. Francis Basilica of the Latin Church. Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil, who led the ceremonies at the basilica, said when Christians turned into fragrance of good and love, the spiritual importance of the Holy Week assumed great spiritual significance.