Thottathil Radhakrishnan panel submits report

March 01, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The expert committee formed to ascertain the number of subsisting structures in the Ecologically Sensitive Zone of the protected areas of the State submitted the list of 70,538 structures to the Kerala Chief Minister on Wednesday.

General assets/facilities accounted for 52,376 units followed by civic amenities/infrastructure assets (7,187), according to the report.

The structures in the one-km buffer of all the 23 protected areas were also included in the report submitted to the State government. The government had decided to appoint the committee following complaints that many structures were not found included in the satellite image-based assessment carried out by the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre earlier.

The information collected through the mobile application, Asset Mapper, satellite survey, and the data provided by the public at the help desks opened in the local bodies were considered for arriving at the final figures, according to the report.

The panel led by Thottathil Radhakrishnan, former Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, had held 14 meetings for finalising the report. A technical committee was also formed for assisting the expert committee in preparing the report.

The State would take the required follow-up action after considering the recommendations of the panel, said Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran.