Those responsible for blaze should pay fine, says Hibi Eden

March 18, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposing a fine of ₹100 crore on the Kochi Corporation as environmental compensation is a serious issue. The verdict made it clear that both the State government and the Kochi Corporation had failed to carry out their responsibilities, Hibi Eden, MP, said in a statement here on Saturday. He added that the Corporation sould not be allowed to tap into the tax payers’ money to pay the fine. The fine should be made good from those who were responsible for the events leading to the NGT verdict.

Mr. Eden said that decentralised waste management offered a solution to the current problem. It should be possible to adopt the latest technology to treat waste. The State government and the Corporation should go forward with this in mind. He also said that the issue of waste should not be abandoned until another fire broke out in the waste dumping yard. He promised support to any effort to seek Central government assistance for proper waste disposal.