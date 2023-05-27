Those engaged in actions unbecoming of a police officer will not be tolerated, warns CM

May 27, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the elements in police force who are unable to change with the times will be strictly dealt with and brought before the law.

He was delivering the inaugural address at the delegates meet of the 33rd State conference of the Kerala Police Officers’ Association (KPOA) that concluded at Angamaly near here on Saturday.

No one in the police force should be under the illusion that they could continue to be in the force with activities unbecoming of the uniformed force. However, at the same time, the State government would do nothing to destroy the morale of the police, Mr. Vijayan said.

Though drugs were being increasingly seized, often their source could not be found. Police should do an introspection on this count, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Vijayan also slammed what he regarded as character assassination and baseless allegations being made through social media unchecked. Those involved in such action seem to be under the impression that they could always go scot-free. This should be corrected.

For the governance to improve, administrative reforms should reach the people. The State government aimed at a corruption-free and highly efficient civil service.

Kerala was among the least corrupt State in the country. However, this should be improved and corruption should be completely wiped out without a trace from the State, he said.

Mr. Vijayan said that communal forces were trying to create rifts in the society. However, they were not succeeding in their attempts. The government had adopted an uncompromising stand against communal forces, he said.

KPOA State president R. Prashanth presided. Roji M. John was the chief guest. State Police Chief Anil Kant, ADGP K. Padmakumar, DIG A. Srinivas, and District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar, were among those who attended the meeting.

