ADVERTISEMENT

Thopumpady harbour witnesses unusual fish landing

February 28, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen with the catch they received at Thoppumpady Harbour on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Thopumpady Harbour witnessed rather an unusual landing of big tuna and a few other fishes on Tuesday, as boats that ventured into the seas off the Lakshadweep Islands returned with big fishes of these species.

Some of them landed with over 750 big-sized fishes, which many termed was normal in the December-February season.

One among the boats was of Berkman, a fisherman who hailed from near Kaliyikkavila on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. He spoke of how much of the fish was caught from the western side of the islands using hooks, since reliance on nets would cause “wastage” of the many varieties of fish. “Fishermen returned with substantial quantity of the catch in my 60-feet-long boat after spending over 20 days at sea,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior fisheries scientist based in the city said the fishermen would have caught the fish as they sighted them as a shoal. This and sardine have been arriving at fishing harbours in Kochi in substantial quantity since December. It could be because of the migration of fishes due to climate change, tidal variations, or in search of new pastures for food, he added.

Charles George of Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedhi, an independent trade union of traditional fishermen, said there was nothing unusual about such infrequent landing of major fish catch in the boats of traditional fishermen who hail mostly from Thiruvananthapuram. They venture beyond the Lakshadweep Islands in search of fish for weeks together. The flip side is that the selling price often decreases when there is improvement in supply.

Fishermen operating traditional mechanised canoes had been surprised by an abundance of oil sardine catch off the Kerala coast during the past few months. This was in stark contrast with the decline in catch of oil sardine and Indian mackerel during the past four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

fishing industry

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US