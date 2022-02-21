Thoppumpady harbour stakeholders to meet on Tuesday to decide on future course of action

Stakeholders of the Cochin Fisheries Harbour at Thoppumpady, who met with Cochin Port Trust (CPT) officials here on Monday, said they would meet on Tuesday to decide on a course of action to be taken on the CPT decision to hand over collection of revenue from the wharf area of the fishing harbour to a private entity. The Port Trust had announced earlier that the arrangement by which a Mumbai-based private company was awarded the task of toll collection through a competitive bidding process would remain suspended, pending discussions with stakeholders. Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal, representing trawl boat owners, and Jackson Pollayil, representing traditional fishers, said a consensus would be reached after the meeting on Tuesday.

The stakeholders were of the view that they should be given the responsibility to manage the affairs of the harbour under the aegis of the Harbour Management Committee, as was being done in other parts of the country, said Mr. Kalapurackal. Mr. Pollayil said the traditional fishers would meet other stakeholders, including trawl net boat owners and workers on purse seine net boats and long liners, here on Tuesday to decide on the various issues involved.