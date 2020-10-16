Thoppumpady fishing harbour to reopen today

Boat operators, workers agree on arrival of boats from Tamil Nadu

The Thoppumpady fishing harbour, which has been lying idle over the past four days, will reopen on Friday following reconciliation between purse seine boat operators and harbour workers over the arrival of longline and gillnet boats from Tamil Nadu at the harbour.

The harbour, the biggest such facility in Kerala, has a business turnover of around ₹100 crore a year and is the lifeline of West Kochi, source of daily employment for around 5,000 people, and the supply centre for fish processing units at Edakochi and Alappuzha’s northern towns like Eramalloor and Aroor.

The arrival of a fleet of longline and gillnet boats last Saturday at the harbour had triggered a standoff between purse seine boat operators, who refused to allow longline and gillnet catch being unloaded and auctioned off at the harbour.

Four of such boats operated by Tamil Nadu fishers were seized by Fisheries Department officials and fined, as they had violated the COVID-19 protocol. According to the protocol, boats from other States are banned from entering Kerala fishing harbours. The boats, numbering around 650, have been operating out of Thoppumpady for over half a century, said fishers’ union leaders and fish traders, who demanded that they be allowed into the harbour.

But purse seine boat operators’ attitude towards gillnet boats provoked harbour workers, and they refused to handle catch landed by purse seine boats, following which operations at the harbour came to a standstill four days ago.

Harbour Coordination Committee leader M. Majeed said talks on the initiative of Cochin Port Labour Union leader B. Hamsa on Thursday had brought peace to the harbour, as both purse seine boat operators and harbour workers agreed to cooperate, even as they respected the protocol.

For now, gillnet and longline boats will follow the State government’s orders on pandemic containment. It was also decided to approach the government seeking an amendment to COVID-19 containment rules and allow Tamil Nadu fishers to operate out of Thoppumpady, Mr. Majeed added.

Longline and gillnet boats account for the bulk of the annual ₹100-crore business at the harbour, and there was considerable fear that the boats would migrate to Mangaluru. In fact, a few boats had left for the northern harbour after Monday, Mr. Majeed said.