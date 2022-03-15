Thoppumpady fisheries harbour modernisation project gets nod

Facility contributes substantially to seafood exports from India

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

The Thoppumpady fisheries harbour modernisation project has received administrative sanction and it is expected that the works can be tendered at the earliest. The Cochin Port Trust and the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) have signed an agreement to modernise the fisheries harbour, which is one of the largest in the State.

Dr. M. Beena, Chairperson of the Cochin Port Trust, said here on Tuesday that the project would be a big step towards modernising the fish landing facility, which contributed substantially to seafood exports from the country.

The MPEDA and the Cochin Port Trust had signed an agreement to modernise the fish landing facility at an invest of ₹140 crore that will enhance the unit value of realisation of sea-caught items and minimise post-harvest losses.

A communication on the modernisation project for which the agreement was signed in September 2020 had said a special purpose vehicle (SPV) would be launched to implement the modernisation project.

The Cochin Port Trust controls the operations of the fisheries harbour which facilitates the berthing and landing of more than 500 vessels. The harbour was commissioned in 1978 and is a big support for the seafood processing sector in both Ernakulam and the neighbouring Alappuzha district.

The modernisation of the fishing harbour will be one of the first steps towards bringing seafood raw materials handling up to date with the new requirements where there will be air-conditioned fish auction halls as well as modern facilities for storing, loading and unloading. An effluent treatment plant, a retail market and dressing unit will also be part of the design of the modernised facility.