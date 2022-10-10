Thomas Isaac justifies off-budget borrowings

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac on Monday defended the State depending largely on extra-budgetary borrowings through institutions like Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), saying that the loans were taken to meet capital expenditure to enhance critical infrastructure and welfare schemes that benefited the masses.

Addressing Bodhi-2022, a national urban development conclave here, he said many had expressed concerns over future liability exceeding the income flow. “Still, I am more for extra-budgetary borrowings, if they are for capital expenditure than current expenditure,” he said, citing the Life Mission Project and the school-digitalisation drive to make his case.

The Life Mission has reached a stage where another five lakh houses would mean everybody in the State has a house, whereas KIIFB invested heavily in infrastructure facilities, including flyovers in Kochi. In addition, a substantial devolution is taking place at the local government level for infrastructure creation. The government has initiated two mega projects — the Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road and the development of over 10,000 acres, drawing an investment of ₹25,000 crore, he said.

Sponge city

Speaking at the conclave, M.M. Sheeba, senior town planner with the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), said the agency was exploring options to transform Kochi into a sponge city in a bid to overcome the looming challenges posed by increasing urbanisation and environmental hazards. Sponge city in town planning terminology means a new urban construction model for flood management, strengthening ecological infrastructure and drainage systems. Kochi is among the cities that face the challenge of rise in sea levels. According to an Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, the sea level in Kochi will rise by 11 cm by 2030, 23 cm by 2050, and 1 metre by 2130, she reminded.

Ms. Sheeba also proposed the idea of preserving the central business district (CBD) of Kochi as a parent city and focussing on extending development to outer areas like Keezhmadu, Puthencruz, and Mulanthuruthy and improved road connectivity to these areas.

Prof. Jignesh Mehta, senior consultant and team leader with the Centre for Urban Planning and Policy, said transit-oriented development (TOD) was one of the approaches adopted globally to address the challenges of urban sprawl by concentrating development activities along a public transport corridor, thus increasing the efficiency of land utilisation. It maximised access to public transport in residential, commercial, or mixed-use area. The challenge is to ensure that allowing more development does not lead to more congestion, stressed infrastructure, and lower productivity, he said.