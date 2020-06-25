This youngster is on a youth fest marathon

KOCHI

25 June 2020 00:08 IST

Start-up founder holds 15 online events in succession for professional colleges

In the last more than two months, Sreenath Gopinath, a young entrepreneur running a start-up at Kadavanthra here, has been engaged in a seemingly impossible task.

Since April 8, when the lockdown entered the third week, the youngster has organised 15 online youth fests in succession for students of professional colleges, and the latest one for medical colleges across the State is now under way.

With WhatsApp turning out to be the predominant virtual stage and every fest featuring 15 to 22 events, he has so far created nearly 350 groups, including those for judges and appeal committees, coordinating with thousands of students and hundreds of judges in the process.

“The three-month period between March and May is when professional colleges across the State organise their annual youth fests. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of these fests, stripping final year students of their much anticipated platform to showcase their talents,” explained Mr. Gopinath, an engineering graduate, about the reason behind his long-drawn-out endeavour, which evoked enthusiastic response from students.

Of the 15 fests held so far, four were State-wide events, while the rest were restricted to students from individual campuses. He worked his connections in the film industry and his friends at Cambridge University to rope in a diverse range of judges, ranging from an apex court lawyer, academicians, acclaimed dancers, and film personalities. The fact that all of them were held up with little else to do by the lockdown made things easier.

Registration starts two days before the event, while participants are given three hours to submit videos of their performances, which are then forwarded to judges.

“The winners are adjudged based on the average of marks awarded by the judges,” said Mr. Gopinath, a hat trick winner in mono act in Mahatma Gandhi University youth fests.

Having to go through a punishing schedule that starts from 7 a.m. and lasts at times till the early morning hours next day has hardly diminished his enthusiasm though it has left him with little time for his job. He is now planning to conduct similar fests for schools in which case his sleepless nights may prolong till July end.