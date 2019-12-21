This time, a green carnival in Fort Kochi

A cleanliness drive involving students and various agencies was held at Vasco da Gama Square in Fort Kochi on Friday as part of efforts to make the Kochi New Year carnival green.

The event was organised by the Ernakulam District Legal Services Authority in association with government agencies, students and the general public. About 3,000 students participated in the programme, according to a release issued by the organisers. K.J. Maxi, MLA, Mayor Soumini Jain, Sub Judge Saleena V.G Nair, and Kochi Bishop Joseph Kariyil attended.

“We plan to set a new model by observing green protocol during the famous New Year celebrations to be held at Fort Kochi. The cleanliness drive was part of that effort,” said representatives of the District Legal Services Authority. Students said they were aware of the impact of plastic and other waste materials on the ecosystem of places such as Fort Kochi. They were given tips on how to segregate waste materials as per various categories on the occasion.

The event organisers said awareness sessions on the need to observe green protocol were being held at various places in Fort Kochi ahead of the New Year celebrations.