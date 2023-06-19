This priest has been spreading love for reading books across Kerala

June 19, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOCHI

Talking to Father Geevarghese Blaheth, one is pleasantly surprised by the infectious optimism he exudes. He reminds one of Thomas Kempis, a late Medieval clergyman and author of Imitation of Christ, who said, “Everywhere I have sought peace and not found it, except in a corner with a book.”

Fr. Blaheth too finds immense peace in the world of books. Also called Adoorachan, he is a priest of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church. He was initiated into the world of books and the written word by none other than the doyen of the library movement in Kerala, P.N. Panicker.

Fr. Blaheth’s love for books began as a young boy of 14, who used to take care of the Janatha Library, close to his home and under the care of Blaheth Charitable Society. Seeing his enthusiasm, the late Panicker put him in charge of the library, recalled Fr. Blaheth, who wears many hats. He is a nature lover, planting trees, organising Environment Day celebrations, holding environmental awareness classes; helping poor patients meet medical expenses and, at the same time, meticulously carrying out his priestly duties ranging from blessing of marriages to baptisms and funerals.

His works have been recognised as the Jacobite Syrian church authorities allowed him to continue as parish priest of Adoor Mor Ignatios parish for an unbroken period of 38 years. He was ordained a priest in 1984 and recently retired from his duties at the parish but continues to attend to the requirements of his spiritual children.

Fr. Blaheth is a name recognised by people from all communities and all walks of life for his eager support and contributions to the library movement. He had joined hands with the founder of the library movement to spread the love for reading and books in different parts of the State.

