Thiruvairanikulam temple festival begins

December 27, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST - KOCHI

The annual ‘nadathurappu’ festival of the Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva Temple in Aluva began on Tuesday.

The annual festival is a special occasion for devotees as they get an opportunity for darshan of Goddess Parvathy, the presiding deity of the temple, during the 12 days, starting on Thiruvathira day of Dhanu month in the Malayalam calendar. The deities of Lord Shiva and Parvathy are installed on the opposite sides of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The festivities began with a colourful procession carrying the holy ornaments of the deities from Akavoor Mana around 4 p.m. The office-bearers of the temple trust received the ornaments and the holy lamp from the patriarch of Akavoor Mana following pujas held at the Sree Ramaswamy Temple there. The ornaments were taken to the Thiruvairanikulam temple in a decorated chariot. Representatives of ‘Ooranma’, temple trust office-bearers led by its president Akavoor Kunjaniyan Namboothiripad and secretary K.A. Prasoon Kumar coordinated the ceremonies.

KSRTC has arranged special services to Thiruvairanikulam from Aluva, Perumbavoor, Angamaly and Chalakudy depots. Jan Shatabdi and Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai trains have been allotted special stops at Aluva.