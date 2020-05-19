KochiThrissur 19 May 2020 21:02 IST
Thirumulpad centenary fete
The Thirumulpad Foundation is hosting an online gathering in remembrance of Ayurvedic scholar K. Raghavan Thirumulpad on his 100th birth anniversary on Wednesday.
Eminent personalities from different fields will share their memories about the eminent physician. The event will be live on Zoom and Youtube from 7.30 p.m.
The Foundation had planned year-long Janmashatabdi celebration of Thirumulpad. However, it had to postpone or cancel several events due to the COVID lockdown.
