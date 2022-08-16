Thirst for unbridled power harmful: Sanoo

The noted critic was speaking at Navasankalp yatra

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 16, 2022 21:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Political parties and workers must get rid of the unquenchable thirst for power from their minds, said M.K. Sanoo, noted critic.

The unchecked yearning for power among political parties and workers will act like a sword that cuts through the soul of democracy, he said at the conclusion of the ‘Navasankalp yatra’ led by Mohammed Shiyaz, District Congress Committee (DCC) president, at Kacheripady on Monday.

Mr. Sanoo recalled that the scientific vision in Jawaharlal Nehru had enabled the country to boost its overall growth. The country should not forget the values of socialism included in the Constitution, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

K.L. Mohanavarma, poet, MLAs T.J. Vinod and K. Babu spoke. The seven-day yatra led by Mr. Shiyaz had started on August 9.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app