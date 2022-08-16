Thirst for unbridled power harmful: Sanoo

ADVERTISEMENT

Political parties and workers must get rid of the unquenchable thirst for power from their minds, said M.K. Sanoo, noted critic.

The unchecked yearning for power among political parties and workers will act like a sword that cuts through the soul of democracy, he said at the conclusion of the ‘Navasankalp yatra’ led by Mohammed Shiyaz, District Congress Committee (DCC) president, at Kacheripady on Monday.

Mr. Sanoo recalled that the scientific vision in Jawaharlal Nehru had enabled the country to boost its overall growth. The country should not forget the values of socialism included in the Constitution, he said.

K.L. Mohanavarma, poet, MLAs T.J. Vinod and K. Babu spoke. The seven-day yatra led by Mr. Shiyaz had started on August 9.