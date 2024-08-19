GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Third session of Syro-Malabar synod begins

Published - August 19, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The third session of the 32nd synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church began at the Church headquarters at Mount St. Thomas at Kakkanad on Monday. The synod started with a message from Kanjirappally Bishop Jose Pulickal. Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil inaugurated the synod after a concelebrated Mass.

Fifty-three bishops from India and abroad, including those who have retired from office, are attending the sessions. They will also participate in the Syro-Malabar Church Arch Episcopal Assembly in Pala between August 22 and 25. The synod will conclude on August 31.

Related Topics

religion and belief / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.