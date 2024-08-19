Third session of Syro-Malabar synod begins

The third session of the 32nd synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church began at the Church headquarters at Mount St. Thomas at Kakkanad on Monday. The synod started with a message from Kanjirappally Bishop Jose Pulickal. Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil inaugurated the synod after a concelebrated Mass.

Fifty-three bishops from India and abroad, including those who have retired from office, are attending the sessions. They will also participate in the Syro-Malabar Church Arch Episcopal Assembly in Pala between August 22 and 25. The synod will conclude on August 31.