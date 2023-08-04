Third ro-ro vessel proposed for Fort Kochi-Vypeen route

August 04, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOCHI

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) will construct a new roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) vessel for the Kochi Corporation after the director board of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) approves a ₹10-crore proposal submitted by the civic body.

It will be the third ro-ro vessel on the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route. Mayor M. Anilkumar said here on Friday that the new vessel was expected to be commissioned by 2024-end. CSL has informed that around ₹15 crore will be required for manufacturing the vessel. However, CSML will provide only ₹10 crore. The remaining fund will be provided either by the Corporation or through some other assistance. An advance of ₹5 crore would be handed over to the shipyard as part of initiating the project, he said.

Though the government had earmarked ₹10 crore for constructing new ro-ro vessels for the civic body, it got delayed owing to procedural delays. The Transport department had planned two vessels powered by solar energy. It had also planned to hand over the construction to a private shipyard facility. The design was not feasible for service on the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route. However, discussions are on with the department on how to include the proposed two vessels as per the technical requirements proposed by the Corporation, according to the Mayor.

Mr. Anilkumar said that the management of ro-ro vessels had turned cumbersome for the Corporation. Around ₹5 crore was spent for the repair of the existing two vessels. But the revenue earned from the services was only ₹24 lakh. Despite financial hurdles, the civic body had been running the service as a public service amid complaints by councillors against the operation of the vessels by the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation, he said.

The Mayor said the Corporation would go ahead with its plans to form a special purpose vehicle for the management of ro-ro vessels, with the commissioning of the third vessel. A final decision on whether it should be in the public or private mode would be taken by the council, he said.