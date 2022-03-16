Third phase of Operation Breakthrough in Kochi soon

It will see deepening of Mullassery canal from T.D. Road to bar mouth

The third phase of Operation Breakthrough will witness the deepening of Mullassery canal from T.D. Road to the barmouth.

Silt will be removed as part of flood mitigation measures. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the district administration on Wednesday. Mayor M. Anilkumar presided, and District Collector Jafar Malik was present.

Baji Chandran, chairman of the technical committee constituted for the implementation of the flood mitigation project, presented a report.

The canal restoration work between the KSRTC bus stand and Chittoor Road is almost complete. Water supply pipelines laid through the canal need to be removed. The meeting decided to allot ₹1.39 crore for removing pipelines, it is learnt.

It was also decided to seek the support of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) to relocate sewage pipelines laid through the canal. The removal and relaying of pipelines will require ₹3.7 crore, it is estimated.

The Irrigation department is implementing Operation Breakthrough in the city at a cost of ₹10 crore.

T.K. Ashraf and Sunitha Dixson, chairpersons of health and development standing committees respectively of the Kochi Corporation, Sudha Dileep, councillor, and Abdul Malik, secretary, Greater Cochin Development Authority, were among those who were present.